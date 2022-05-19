Taiwan firms resuming production in China as COVID curbs ease -minister

Tourist electric cars are park in front of an Apple store at a main shopping area, during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

TAIPEI, May 19 (Reuters) - Roughly half of Taiwanese companies that had previously suspended work in China due to COVID-19 control measures have resumed production as curbs ease, the island's economy minister said on Thursday.

Shanghai and neighbouring Kunshan, a hub for Taiwanese electronics makers including Apple (AAPL.O) supplier Quanta Computer Inc (2382.TW), last month imposed stringent lockdowns to control the country's biggest COVID outbreak.

After managing to bring community transmission down to zero, Shanghai has begun reopening and is aiming for normal life to fully resume by June. read more

"The resumption rate now is at about 50%. If everything goes well, we are hoping for a full resumption in June," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei.

Wang said companies were still facing problems such as supply chain bottlenecks and logistics issues and that the situation could change depending on China's pandemic prevention policies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.