Taiwan investigating suspected government documents circulating on internet

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan is investigating suspected government documents recently circulated on the internet, the island's national security bureau told Reuters on Friday.

The news agency earlier reported Taiwan was probing a potential leak of official documents including diplomatic cables and classified reports on the island's sensitive bid to join a global trade pact.

Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Himani Sarkar

