Taiwan January export orders up 11.7%, in line with expectations
TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.
