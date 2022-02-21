Taiwan January export orders up 11.7%, in line with expectations

TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.

The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

* revised figure

The ministry's website is http://www.moea.gov.tw/

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman

