Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defence zone

Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, the ministry added.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Giles Elgood

