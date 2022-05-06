1 minute read
Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, May 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Blanchard;Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.