Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone

A soldier is seen at Makung Air Force Base in Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yimou Lee

TAIPEI, May 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard;Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

