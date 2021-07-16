Asia Pacific
Taiwan June export orders seen up for 16th straight month
- Orders median forecast +29.45% y/y (prior month +34.5%)
- Data due Tuesday, July 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)
TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in June for the 16th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.
The median forecast from a poll of 10 economists expects export orders to jump 29.45% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 19% to 32.4%.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
The island's May export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 34.5% year-on-year to $52.29 billion.
Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The data for June will be released on Tuesday.
