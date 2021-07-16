Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taiwan June export orders seen up for 16th straight month

2 minute read
  • For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI
  • Orders median forecast +29.45% y/y (prior month +34.5%)
  • Data due Tuesday, July 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in June for the 16th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.

The median forecast from a poll of 10 economists expects export orders to jump 29.45% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 19% to 32.4%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's May export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 34.5% year-on-year to $52.29 billion.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for June will be released on Tuesday.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:00 AM UTCWorld leaders dial in as New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders meet virtually on Friday for the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

Asia PacificS.Korean youth fight 'click war' in hunt for COVID-19 vaccines
Asia PacificAustralian tennis player De Minaur becomes latest athlete to miss Games
Asia PacificS.Korea weighs tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificPhilippines tightens curbs after detecting first local cases of Delta variant