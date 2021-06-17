Taiwan May export orders seen up for 15th straight month

Summary reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

Orders median forecast +40.15% y/y (prior month +42.6%)

Data due Monday, June 21, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, June 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in May for the 15th month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.

The median forecast from a poll of 10 economists expects export orders to surge 40.15% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 20.5% to 45%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Despite a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases, Taiwan's economy remains strong with exports unaffected.

The island's April export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 42.6% year-on-year to $54.93 billion.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for May will be released on Monday, June 21.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

