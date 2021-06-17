Asia Pacific
Taiwan May export orders seen up for 15th straight month
- Summary
- reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data
- Orders median forecast +40.15% y/y (prior month +42.6%)
- Data due Monday, June 21, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)
TAIPEI, June 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in May for the 15th month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.
The median forecast from a poll of 10 economists expects export orders to surge 40.15% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 20.5% to 45%.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
Despite a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases, Taiwan's economy remains strong with exports unaffected.
The island's April export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 42.6% year-on-year to $54.93 billion.
Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The data for May will be released on Monday, June 21.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.