Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan is negotiating with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday, after China announced drills that the trade-reliant island said amounted to a "blockade".

CNA reported, citing transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai, that there is no need for global chip manufacturing hub Taiwan to find alternatives for sea transport because ships can avoid Chinese drill zones.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

