Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taiwan orders further 36 mln Moderna vaccine doses

2 minute read

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination session at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei City, Taiwan July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, July 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has ordered a further 36 million doses of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Thursday, as it seeks to lock in deliveries for the months ahead.

Taiwan has received about 9 million doses to date of Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), including almost 6 million doses donated by Japan and the United States, enabling it to speed up its inoculation programme.

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that the new order for Moderna vaccines, which comes on top of 5 million already ordered, was signed on Wednesday.

"This number is slightly more than the 30 million doses we had originally expected," Lo said, though he declined to say when they might start arriving. "We must strive for smooth delivery according to the scheduled time."

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 20% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one dose in the two-shot vaccine regimen.

A domestic outbreak of the coronavirus in Taiwan is now well under control after cases spiked in May, and the government is considering whether to lower the alert level.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:57 AM UTCAustralian PM apologises for COVID-19 vaccine delays as cases spike

Australia's prime minister apologised for a sluggish COVID-19 vaccination programme on Thursday, while the country's most populous state reported its biggest one-day spike in infections in 16 months and warned cases would likely rise further.

Asia PacificDelta variant taking hold of Indonesia's Papua as hospitals near capacity
Asia PacificAngry Indian farmers to protest near parliament
Asia PacificAustralian regulator to probe Amazon.com, eBay and other online markets
Asia PacificTaiwan orders further 36 mln Moderna vaccine doses