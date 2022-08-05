Taiwan premier: 'Evil neighbour' next door is showing off her power at our door

Premier Su Tseng-chang of Taiwan's Executive Yuan studies bullets while attending a news conference unveiling the largest smuggling bullet case in the history of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's "evil neighbour" next door is showing off her power at our door, the island's premier said on Friday, referring to China's military drills taking place around Taiwan this week.

China is arbitrarily destroying the world's most frequently used waterway with military exercises, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei, when asked about China's missile launches. China's actions are being condemned by neighbouring countries and the world, Su added.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

