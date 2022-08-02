1 minute read
Taiwan premier 'warmly welcomes' foreign guests when asked about Pelosi visit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's premier on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan "warmly welcomes" foreign guests, ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.
Taiwan "would make the most appropriate arrangements" for such guests and respect their plans, Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Pelosi's visit.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.