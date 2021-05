Asia Pacific · May 14, 2021 · 10:22 AM UTC Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar’s crumbling economy runs low on cash

If you need cash in Myanmar, you have to get up early. Queues start forming outside banks at 4 a.m., where the first 15 or 30 customers are given a plastic token that will allow them to enter the bank when it opens at 9:30 a.m. and withdraw cash, according to more than a dozen people who spoke to Reuters.