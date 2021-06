Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, walk with U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Chris Coons (D-DE) after their arrival via a U.S. Air Force freighter at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan June 6, 2021. Central News Agency/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said on Sunday that Taiwan will receive 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States, as part of a plan announced last week to share the country's stocks.

Duckworth made the announcement at a news conference shortly after arriving in Taipei.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.