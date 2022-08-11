Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island

Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital.

China was using U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an "excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people," Ou added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah Wu; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.