Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defence zone
1 minute read
TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Thirteen Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the island's defence ministry said.
Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereign territory, has over the last few months recorded repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Pratas Islands, which Taiwan controls.
Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Kevin Liffey
