Taiwan reports 32 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

TAIPEI, July 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 32 Chinese air force planes entering the island's air defence identification zone.

That included four nuclear-capable H-6 bombers which flew to Taiwan's south and into the Pacific before heading back to China, according to a map the ministry provided.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam

