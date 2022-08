Taiwan says 11 Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan's median line

Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside military airplanes in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Eleven Chinese military aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line or entered Taiwan’s air defence zone on Sunday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, as Beijing continues military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.

Reporting by Yi-Mou Lee Writing by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by David Goodman

