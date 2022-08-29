1 minute read
Taiwan says 12 Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Twelve Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues its military activities near the island.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.