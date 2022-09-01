Taiwan says 14 Chinese aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fourteen Chinese fighter jets flew on Thursday across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which usually serves as an unofficial territorial barrier, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues military activities near the island.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

