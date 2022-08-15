1 minute read
Taiwan says 15 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Fifteen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, as China carried out more drills near the island Beijing claims as its own.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
