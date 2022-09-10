1 minute read
Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens
