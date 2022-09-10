Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Airplane is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

