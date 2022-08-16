1 minute read
Taiwan says China air force video of islands is information warfare
TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese air force footage of Taiwan's Penghu islands is information warfare, a senior Taiwanese officer said on Tuesday.
China's military published a video on Monday of the strategically located islands, which are home to a major Taiwanese air base.
Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing
