Taiwan says China continues military activity around it

TAIPEI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Wednesday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

That included five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, it added, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.