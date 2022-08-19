Taiwan says China continuing military activities nearby

Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and six Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Friday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

It said this included eight aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.