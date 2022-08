Taiwan says China 'imitated' N. Korea with missile drills near island

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday China "imitated" North Korea by firing missiles into waters near the island earlier in the day and called for self-restraint amid high tensions with Beijing.

The ministry said in a statement China has threatened Taiwan's security and urged countries to support the democratic island and jointly defend freedom and democracy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.