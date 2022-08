Taiwan says China launched Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday that China had launched several Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan's northeast and southwest starting from 13:56 local time, amid drills launched earlier on Thursday by Beijing.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Tony Munroe

