Taiwan says China provocation challenges international order

A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's foreign ministry said China's notice that aircraft should not enter drill areas in waters near the island are a provocation that challenges international order, and Taiwan will stay in contact with countries including the United States to avoid escalating tensions.

China responded to the arrival in Taiwan late on Tuesday of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.