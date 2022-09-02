1 minute read
Taiwan says China still carrying out military activities around island
TAIPEI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 19 Chinese aircraft and three Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Friday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
None of them crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, the defence ministry said.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.