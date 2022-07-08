Taiwan says Chinese fighters crossed median line of Taiwan Strait

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning in a "provocative" move that seriously damaged regional peace and stability, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.

The median line of the waterway is an unofficial buffer through which neither side's aircraft normally fly.

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Editing by Mark Heinrich

