Taiwan says five French lawmakers to visit this week

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TAIPEI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A delegation of five French lawmakers will visit Taiwan this week, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

This will be the first group of European parliamentarians to come since visits from a string of senior officials from the United States, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month, which infuriated China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.