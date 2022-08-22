1 minute read
Taiwan says four Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said four Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier, as China continues its military activities near the island.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra
