Taiwan says its military has increased alertness level, citizens should feel reassured

Military police officers get into position for a drill on how to guide citizens to safety in the event of an attack, in Taipei, Taiwan July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation, after China announced a series of military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei.

Taiwan's cabinet also said its citizens should feel reassured and that a national stabilisation fund for the stock market will closely watch the situation and react in a timely manner.

Reporting by Yimou Lee, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard

