1 minute read
Taiwan says strait median line is a 'fact'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The median line in the Taiwan Strait is a tacit understanding that has existed since the 1950s and its existence is a "fact", Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday, after Chinese ships and planes repeatedly crossed it during drills.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.