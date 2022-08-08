Taiwan says strait median line is a 'fact'

People stand near a building overlooking the Taiwan Strait, at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The median line in the Taiwan Strait is a tacit understanding that has existed since the 1950s and its existence is a "fact", Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday, after Chinese ships and planes repeatedly crossed it during drills.

Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra

