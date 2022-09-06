Taiwan says three Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Airplane is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Three Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues its military activities near the island.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

