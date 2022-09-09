1 minute read
Taiwan says two Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Friday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues its military activities near the island.
Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
