Taiwan says two Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Two Chinese aircraft on Monday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military manoeuvres near the island.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Philippa Fletcher
