Taiwan says two Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

1 minute read

Airplane is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TAIPEI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Two Chinese aircraft on Monday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military manoeuvres near the island.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.