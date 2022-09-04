1 minute read
Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.