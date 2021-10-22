Skip to main content

Taiwan says will show firm determination to defend itself

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TAIPEI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's position remains the same, which is it will neither give in to pressure nor "rashly advance" when it gets support, the presidential office said on Friday, after U.S. President Joe Biden said the country would come to Taiwan's defense if needed.

Taiwan will show a firm determination to defend itself, presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement responding to Biden's remarks, and noting his administration's continued concrete actions to show its "rock-solid" support for Taiwan.

