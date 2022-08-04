Taiwan scrambles jets as 22 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan scrambled jets on Thursday to warn away 22 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

All 22 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, a ministry statement said.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Angus MacSwan

