Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft cross median line

TAIPEI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

It also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Meg Shen; editing by Jason Neely

