Taiwan seeking independence root cause of problems, China says















BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The root cause of the problems in the Taiwan Strait is the Taiwanese government's seeking of independence and the island is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry was responding to a national day speech by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen who said war between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option" and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing.

Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra











