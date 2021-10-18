Skip to main content

Taiwan Sept export orders seen rising for 19th month on robust chip demand: Reuters poll

  • Orders median forecast +17% y/y (prior month +17.6%)
  • Data due Wednesday, Oct 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in September for the 19th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, buoyed by strong chip demand as the world emerges from the pandemic, while the year-end holiday shopping season also aided sentiment.

The median forecast from a poll of 17 economists expects export orders to jump 17% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 6.5% to as high as 26%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, leapt 17.6% from a year earlier to $53.5 billion in August, a strong performance but less than forecast on unexpectedly weaker demand for new smartphones. read more

Taiwan's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for September will be released on Wednesday.

Poll complied by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich

