Taiwan spots two Chinese missiles launched in drill near outlying islands- report

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Two missiles were launched by China near Taiwan's Matsu islands, which lie off the coast of China, at around 2 p.m. local time and headed in the direction of the no.2 and no.3 drill zones announced by China, according to an internal Taiwan security report seen be Reuters and confirmed by a security source.

