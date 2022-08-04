Taiwan urges its firms to boost cybersecurity as attacks jump amid China tensions

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of binary code and words "cyber attack" in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government urged the island's companies on Thursday to enhance their cybersecurity in the coming days as authorities were seeing a record number of attacks on their websites amid escalating tensions with China.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

