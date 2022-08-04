1 minute read
Taiwan urges its firms to boost cybersecurity as attacks jump amid China tensions
TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government urged the island's companies on Thursday to enhance their cybersecurity in the coming days as authorities were seeing a record number of attacks on their websites amid escalating tensions with China.
Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
