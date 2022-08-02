1 minute read
Taiwan's defense ministry: reports of China's Su-35 jets crossing Taiwan Strait are false
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defense ministry said late on Tuesday that Chinese state media reports about China's Su-35 fighter jets crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait separating the island from China were false.
The ministry said in a statement it had a full grasp of activities near Taiwan and would appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to "enemy threats."
