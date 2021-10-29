Taiwan's economy grows more slowly than expected in Q3 on COVID hit

Summary Prelim Q3 GDP +3.8% y/y vs Q2 +7.43%

TAIPEI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the third quarter as coronavirus curbs to contain a local COVID-19 outbreak weighed on consumption, though the island's hi-tech exports remained strong on sustained global demand for chips.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.8% in July-September from a year earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday. That was smallest growth since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy gained 0.35%.

The reading was below the 4% increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from a 7.43% rise in the second quarter.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of growth rose 2.27% in the third quarter, compared to a 7.86% drop in the second quarter.

Headline growth slowed after the government imposed tougher coronavirus restrictions from mid-May to contain a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

The government restricted personal gatherings, closed entertainment venues and limited restaurant operations but has since lifted most of those curbs as it managed to get the outbreak under control. read more

But a surge in exports helped somewhat to offset weak consumption in the quarter, which dropped 5.49% on the year.

Total exports rose 30.12% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in the third quarter, the statistics agency said.

Taiwan's electronics exports have been buoyed by a work-from-home trend during the pandemic and strong demand for new technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence.

