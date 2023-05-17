Taiwan's Kuomintang picks New Taipei City mayor as presidential candidate















TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) will pick New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih to be its presidential candidate, a senior party source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The run-up to the key vote in mid-January is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which has staged regular military exercises near Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims on the democratically governed island.

