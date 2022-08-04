Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council: Military force will not solve problems

A TV screen shows that China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, as reported by Chinese state television, in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Using force won't solve problems and differences, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said at a regular news briefing on Thursday, the same day China filed multiple missiles around the self-ruled island in unprecedented military drills.

The drills followed a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday and Wednesday to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

The Council said these drills will not change the fact that the two sides don't belong to each other, and urged the Communist Party to immediately stop intimidating Taiwan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.