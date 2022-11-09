Taiwan's President looks forward to Britain supporting its CPTPP bid
TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting British minister of state for trade Greg Hands on Wednesday that she looks forward to Britain joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and supporting Taiwan's membership.
Tsai said she hopes relations with Britain will continue to improve under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to a read out of the meeting provided by the president's office.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
