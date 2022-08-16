Taiwan's president says peace critical to tech supply chain stability

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a meeting with U.S. Senator Ed Markey and other members of the U.S. congressional delegation (not pictured) at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan in this handout image released August 15, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical to the stability of the global supply chain of high-tech products, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a Japanese publication, in comments published by her office on Tuesday.

Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors.

