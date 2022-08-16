1 minute read
Taiwan's president says peace critical to tech supply chain stability
TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical to the stability of the global supply chain of high-tech products, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a Japanese publication, in comments published by her office on Tuesday.
Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
